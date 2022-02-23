NEW YORK — Former Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed with the Cubs this winter after two and a half seasons in Queens, blasted the Mets organization, its fan base and GM Billy Eppler on Tuesday.
Stroman claimed the Mets front office turned a blind eye to the alleged vitriol that he experienced while playing for the team. He also said he received death threats from Mets fans.
He tweeted: “Endless death threats, being called a n----- often, hearing Black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that. I will speak on this topic on my time and on my podcast at some point. Still dealt on the mound through all of that!”
Stroman also said he recently ran into free agent and former Mets teammate Michael Conforto and hopes the outfielder “gets well-paid elsewhere” — as in somewhere other than Flushing.
Just a few months after thanking the Mets organization in a tweet, Stroman on Tuesday said he’s “beyond thankful” that he left the team.
In a tweet that has since been deleted, Stroman said: “Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM... that tells you enough. His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I’m beyond thankful I’m gone from that organization. God got me!”
Stroman seemed to indicate Eppler is now “exposed” for being the former Angels GM while players recently admitted to taking opioids following the fatal overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Eppler was also the Angels GM when the club hired former Mets manager Mickey Callaway as pitching coach. Callaway was later banned from MLB through the 2022 season after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.
For good measure, Stroman again ripped the Mets fan base for being “toxic and racist” in a tweet that he later deleted. The 2019 All-Star has frequently deleted his controversial tweets after they gain traction.
Stroman was acquired by then-Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen at the 2019 trade deadline. He opted out of the 2020 season, citing pandemic-related concerns. Stroman returned in 2021 to record a 3.02 ERA over 33 starts. He signed with the Cubs in December on a three-year, $71 million deal.
