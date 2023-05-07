Houston Astros (17-16, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (16-17, fourth in the AL West)
Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Bielak (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, six strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0, 1.50 ERA, .33 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -124, Astros +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
Seattle is 16-17 overall and 8-10 at home. The Mariners are 12-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.
Houston has a 17-16 record overall and a 9-5 record on the road. The Astros are 15-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles and a home run for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-34 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Alex Bregman has four doubles and four home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
Astros: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.13 ERA, even run differential
INJURIES: Mariners: Kolten Wong: day-to-day (undisclosed), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)
Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
