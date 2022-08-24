Washington Nationals (41-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (67-56, second in the AL West)
Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 6.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -309, Nationals +248; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.
Seattle has a 67-56 record overall and a 32-26 record at home. The Mariners have a 48-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Washington is 22-39 on the road and 41-83 overall. The Nationals have gone 29-67 in games when they have given up a home run.
Wednesday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 71 RBI for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 12-for-42 with two home runs over the last 10 games.
Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by six runs
INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
