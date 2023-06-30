Tampa Bay Rays (56-28, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-41, fourth in the AL West)
Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.88 ERA, .97 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -135, Mariners +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three-game series.
Seattle has a 22-19 record at home and a 38-41 record overall. The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.82.
Tampa Bay is 22-18 in road games and 56-28 overall. The Rays have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .337.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 13 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .241 for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 11-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.
Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .318 batting average, and has 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 38 RBI. Luke Raley is 12-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs
Rays: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)
Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.