Houston Astros (29-17, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (19-27, fourth in the AL West)
Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0.
Seattle has an 11-9 record in home games and a 19-27 record overall. The Mariners have a 15-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Houston has a 15-11 record on the road and a 29-17 record overall. The Astros are third in the majors with 59 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
The teams match up Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Astros are ahead 4-3 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with nine home runs while slugging .440. Ty France is 16-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 12 home runs while slugging .549. Kyle Tucker is 6-for-31 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
Astros: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (shoulder), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.