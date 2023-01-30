Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-6, 6-4 MAAC)
Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Marist Red Foxes after Dezi Jones scored 24 points in Quinnipiac's 78-72 loss to the Iona Gaels.
The Bobcats are 6-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Red Foxes are 3-8 in conference games. Marist is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Bobcats and Red Foxes face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.6 points for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Marist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.