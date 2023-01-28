Siena Saints (14-7, 8-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-12, 3-7 MAAC)
Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marist enters the matchup against Siena as losers of three in a row.
The Red Foxes are 3-7 in home games. Marist is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Saints are 8-2 against conference opponents. Siena has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 30.9% over the past 10 games for Marist.
Javian McCollum is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Saints: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
