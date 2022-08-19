FILE - Chicago Cubs Mark DeRosa, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mike Quade, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday April 6, 2007, in Milwaukee. Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.