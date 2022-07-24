LEXINGTON, Ky. — If Miami University (the one in Ohio) is known as “The Cradle of Coaches,” then the University of Kentucky football program should be called “The Crib of Centers.”
In attempting to select an all-time NFL team consisting exclusively of former Kentucky Wildcats players, the position deepest with quality is the one that hikes the football.
With his ability to pull and block on the perimeter, Dermontti Dawson revolutionized what was expected of NFL centers for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1988-2000). Jeff Van Note made six Pro Bowls as a cornerstone (1969-86) of the Atlanta Falcons franchise.
Will Grant started 95 times in a 129-game NFL career that was spent mostly with the Buffalo Bills (1978-85, 1987). Dan Neal logged 54 starts in a 134-game NFL tenure that was primarily with the Chicago Bears (1975-83).
Earlier this summer, Rick Gosselin of Sports Illustrated’s Talk of Fame Network selected an all-time NFL team from among the ranks of Minnesota Golden Gophers alumni.
We decided to see what such a unit might look like if it was drawn only from ex-UK Wildcats — but, first, three guidelines.
1.) The “team” we are picking is based solely on how players played as professionals.
2.) If one could coach an NFL squad of ex-UK greats with all in their primes, you would likely move Dawson to guard and use Van Note as your starting center. However, for this exercise, we are not shifting players around.
3.) All players are listed in the position they primarily played as a pro.
Below is one opinion on an all-time Kentucky Wildcats NFL Team:
Offense
— WR Randall Cobb (Packers 2011-18, 2021-; Cowboys 2019; Texans 2020). Has caught 591 passes for 7,168 yards and 52 touchdowns in an 11-year NFL career. Named to 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team and Pro Bowl for 2014.
— WR Steve Johnson (Bills 2008-2013; 49ers 2014; Chargers 2015). Had 381 catches for 4,764 yards with 34 TDs.
— OT Warren Bryant (Falcons 1977-84; Raiders 1984). Started 94 of 99 career games for Atlanta; 1977 NFL All-Rookie Team.
— OG Irv Goode (Cardinals 1962-71; Dolphins 1973-74). Two-time Pro Bowl selection (1964, ‘67) and member of Miami’s Super Bowl VIII championship team.
— C Dermontti Dawson (Steelers 1988-2000). Seven-time Pro Bowl choice was inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
— OG Larry Warford (Lions 2013-16; Saints 2017-19). Started all 101 games in which he appeared. Three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017, 2018, 2019).
— OT Sam Ball (Colts 1966-70). Started 42 of 61 career games for Baltimore protecting Johnny Unitas at right tackle. Was on Colts teams that played in Super Bowl III (the stunning upset loss to the Jets) and Super Bowl V (three-point win over the Cowboys).
— TE Derrick Ramsey (Raiders 1978-83; Patriots 1983-85; Lions 1987). Caught 188 passes for 7,364 yards and 21 TDs. Played in two Super Bowls, winning with Oakland after 1980 season and losing with New England after 1985.
— QB George Blanda (Bears 1949-58; Colts 1950; Oilers 1960-66; Raiders 1967-75). Directed Houston to the AFL championship in 1960 and ‘61. Place-kicked for Oakland in Super Bowl II. Four-time Pro Bowler. Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.
— RB Doug Kotar (Giants 1974-81). Ran for 3,380 yards and 20 TDs. Caught 126 passes for 1,022 yards.
— H-back Jacob Tamme (Colts 2008-11; Broncos 2012-14; Falcons 2015-16). Caught 259 passes for 2,570 yards and 14 TDs. Played on three different Super Bowl teams, one for each franchise for which he played.
— PK Doug Pelfrey (Bengals 1993-99). Made 153 of 198 field-goal attempts and 191 of 197 PATs as a pro.
Defense
— DE Art Still (Chiefs 1978-87; Bills 1988-89). Recorded 48.5 career sacks and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
— DT Bob Gain (Browns 1952, 1954-64). A five-time Pro Bowler who played on three NFL championship teams (1954, 1955 and 1964).
— DT Corey Peters (Falcons 2010-14; Cardinals 2015-21). Has recorded 316 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 38 quarterback hits.
— DE Lou Michaels (Rams 1958-60; Steelers 1961-63; Colts 1964-69; Packers 1971). Started 102 out of 171 career games. Two-time Pro Bowler. For career, 47 sacks, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions. Played in 1964 NFL championship game and Super Bowl III with the Colts.
— OLB Bud Dupree (Steelers 2015-20; Titans 2021-). Has 248 tackles, 42.5 sacks, 56 TFL and 73 QB hits so far in his career.
— ILB Frank LeMaster (Eagles 1974-82). Started 115 of 129 career games and made the Pro Bowl in 1981. Played for Philadelphia in Super Bowl XV.
— ILB Joe Federspiel (Saints 1972-80; Colts 1981). NFL.com ranks “Joe Fed” as the ninth-best NFL player ever produced by UK. Started 135 of 141 career games with 10 fumble recoveries and five interceptions.
— CB David “D.J.” Johnson (Steelers 1989-93; Falcons 1994-96; Cardinals 1996). Started 90 of 117 career games and made 19 interceptions.
— CB Lonnie Johnson (Texans 2019-21; Chiefs 2022-). In three seasons so far, has 172 tackles, 13 passes defended and three picks.
— S Marlon McCree (Jaguars 2001-03; Texans 2003-04; Panthers 2005; Chargers 2006-07; Broncos 2008). For career, 451 tackles, 16 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
— S Maurice Douglass (Bears 1986-94; Giants 1995-96). Had 274 tackles, 12 fumble recoveries and six picks.
— P Larry Seiple (Dolphins 1967-77). On 633 career punts, averaged 40 yards. (A versatile athlete, caught 41 passes for 577 yards and five TDs as a tight end in 1969).
— Head coach: Leeman Bennett (Falcons 1977-82, Buccaneers 1985-86). Went 46-41 with Atlanta, including a 12-4 season in 1980. That offsets a disastrous 4-28 run with Tampa Bay.
