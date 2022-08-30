Tampa Bay Rays (70-57, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (55-73, fourth in the NL East)
Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.20 ERA, .86 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.34 ERA, .99 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -238, Marlins +193; over/under is 6 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to start a two-game series.
Miami has a 55-73 record overall and a 26-36 record at home. The Marlins are 38-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Tampa Bay has a 70-57 record overall and a 28-34 record on the road. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.36.
Tuesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Yandy Diaz has eight home runs, 66 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .280 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-43 with two doubles and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .172 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
Rays: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs
INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)
Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
