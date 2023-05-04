MIAMI — The Miami Marlins are still trying to figure out how to compete against the Atlanta Braves.
Success, however, still eludes them.
That continued Thursday when the Braves completed their series sweep at loanDepot park with a 6-3 win over the Marlins. Atlanta (22-10) also beat Miami 6-0 on Tuesday and 14-6 on Wednesday.
Miami (16-16) was within a run after eight innings but the Braves scored twice in the ninth to pad their lead and essentially put the game away.
The series sweep isn’t necessarily surprising. Miami lost three of four against the Braves in Atlanta last week and have gone 28-65 against Atlanta since 2018, when the Braves won their first of five consecutive National League East titles.
“It’s a good team, a really good team,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said of the Braves. “I go back to last year. I thought that was the best team we played in the National League. They’ve got a really good team over there. For me, they have the most respected manager in the league in [Brian] Snitker. They’re well coached and well managed and play really well, play the right way. It’s always a challenge.”
Just how much of a challenge has it been for Miami this season against Atlanta? Here are five stats to help paint the picture.
— Minus-32: The Marlins have been outscored 54-22 in seven games against the Braves. Three of Miami’s six losses against Atlanta are classified as blowouts, defined as losses by at least five runs. The Marlins only have four other blowout losses in their other 25 games.
— 19: The number of home runs the Marlins have allowed to the Braves this season. Atlanta already has two games with at least five home runs against Miami. The Braves won every game in which they hit at least one home run against the Marlins. The lone game they didn’t hit a home run was Miami’s 5-4 win on April 27, when the Marlins rallied for five runs in the ninth inning.
The Marlins have allowed just 26 home runs in their other 25 games this season.
— 69: Total strikeouts by Marlins hitters, an average of just below 10 strikeouts per game against Atlanta. They had double-digit strikeouts in four of seven games.
— 7.67: Marlins’ starting pitcher ERA in seven games against the Braves. Now, this number is a bit skewed by Braxton Garrett’s outing on Wednesday when he gave up 11 earned runs over 4 1/3 innings. Even if that start gets removed, the ERA is still 5.27 (16 earned runs over 27 1/3 innings).
Just twice has a Marlins starter pitch into the sixth inning — Sandy Alcantara on April 26 (two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings) and Jesus Luzardo on Thursday (three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings).
This, however, goes into a larger issue for the Marlins that extends beyond facing the Braves. Through 32 games this season, Marlins starting pitchers have pitched six-plus innings just seven times.
“I do think that we have the rotation to have quality starts,” Schumaker said. “I wouldn’t say [I’m] concerned, but I’m looking forward to getting into the sixth and seventh inning and shortening up the game.”
— 2: Number of shutout losses Miami has against Atlanta, both of which coincidentally were the series openers — 11-0 on April 24 and 6-0 on Tuesday. The Marlins have only been shut out one other time this season, a 5-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 16.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.