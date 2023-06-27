Miami Marlins (45-34, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (40-39, fifth in the AL East)
Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they play the Boston Red Sox.
Boston is 40-39 overall and 21-18 at home. The Red Sox have a 16-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Miami is 45-34 overall and 20-18 on the road. Marlins pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 18 home runs while slugging .486. Justin Turner is 13-for-41 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.
Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 37 RBI for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
Marlins: 7-3, .294 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs
INJURIES: Red Sox: James Paxton: day-to-day (knee), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.