Miami Marlins (47-34, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (40-41, fifth in the AL East)
Boston; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (5-4, 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -116, Marlins -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Red Sox.
Boston is 40-41 overall and 21-20 at home. The Red Sox have a 15-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Miami is 47-34 overall and 22-18 in road games. The Marlins are 36-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.
The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has a .302 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 26 doubles, four triples and five home runs. Triston Casas is 13-for-37 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 34 extra base hits (13 doubles and 21 home runs). Garrett Cooper is 15-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by seven runs
Marlins: 7-3, .308 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs
INJURIES: Red Sox: James Paxton: day-to-day (knee), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
