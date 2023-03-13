FILE - Dzsenifer Marozsan of Lyon, center, celebrates the opening goal during the women's soccer Champions League final match between Olympique Lyon and FC Barcelona at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, May 18, 2019. Marozsan on Monday, March 13, 2023 says she is retiring from international soccer before this year’s Women’s World Cup because she is still feeling the effects of a serious knee injury. The 30-year-old midfielder scored the winning goal in the 2016 Olympic final as Germany beat Sweden 2-1.