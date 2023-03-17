Vermont Catamounts (23-10, 14-2 America East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6, 17-3 Big East)
Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -10.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles and Vermont Catamounts meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.
The Golden Eagles have gone 17-3 against Big East teams, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Marquette has a 6-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Catamounts are 14-2 against America East teams. Vermont has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler Kolek is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.
Finn Sullivan is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11.9 points. Dylan Penn is shooting 59.3% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.
Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
