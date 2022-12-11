Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 0-1 ACC)
South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -1.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Marquette Golden Eagles after Cormac Ryan scored 21 points in Notre Dame's 81-75 win against the Boston University Terriers.
The Fighting Irish have gone 7-1 at home. Notre Dame has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.
The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Marquette is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3% for Notre Dame.
Kam Jones is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 15.2 points for Marquette.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.