Coppin State Eagles (3-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1)
Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -12.5; over/under is 159
BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State's 90-85 overtime victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Marshall went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 10.7 from the free throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.
Coppin State went 4-16 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.