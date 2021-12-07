Holy Cross (2-7) vs. Fairfield (5-3)
Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Judson Martindale and Holy Cross will face Taj Benning and Fairfield. The sophomore Martindale is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Benning, a senior, is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Martindale and Kyrell Luc have led the Crusaders. Martindale is averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Luc is putting up 12 points per game. The Stags have been anchored by Benning and Supreme Cook, who are averaging 11.4 and 10.3 points, respectively.MIGHTY MARTINDALE: Martindale has connected on 40.5 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last five games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 70: Holy Cross is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.
COLD SPELL: Holy Cross has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.8 points, while allowing 79.5 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.
