BALTIMORE (AP) — Donchevell Nugent had 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 78-57 victory over Coppin State on Saturday night.
Nugent shot 7 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Hawks (16-11, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Zion Styles scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Chace Davis shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
Mike Hood led the way for the Eagles (7-22, 2-10) with 12 points and two steals. Coppin State also got 11 points and six assists from Sam Sessoms. In addition, Christian Sutton had nine points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.