Delaware State Hornets (1-14, 0-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-8, 1-1 MEAC)
Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jevin Muniz scored 22 points in Delaware State's 78-65 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.
The Hawks have gone 6-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC in rebounding with 29.6 rebounds. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. paces the Hawks with 7.6 boards.
The Hornets are 0-2 in conference games. Delaware State is 1-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Hawks and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Da'Shawn Phillip is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.6 points. Zion Styles is shooting 42.9% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Brandon Stone is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Hornets. O'Koye Parker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Hornets: 0-10, averaging 59.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
