Norfolk State Spartans (10-4, 2-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-6)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State's 77-74 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 3-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 2-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Bryant is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you