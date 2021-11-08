Quinnipiac (0-0) vs. Maryland (0-0)
Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland begins the season by hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Quinnipiac went 9-13 last year, while Maryland ended up 17-14.
DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Bobcats gave up 65 points per game while scoring 63.5 per matchup. Maryland went 6-2 in non-conference play, averaging 76.4 points and giving up 65.6 per game in the process.
