Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Brown and the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans take on Eric Ayala and the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday.

The Terrapins are 7-6 in home games. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.4.

The Spartans are 7-2 in conference games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten shooting 39.1% from downtown. Malik Hall paces the Spartans shooting 55.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatts Russell is averaging 13 points and 3.8 assists for the Terrapins. Ayala is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Brown averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Max Christie is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you