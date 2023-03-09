Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-21, 2-17 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten)
Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -13; over/under is 133
BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Terrapins' record in Big Ten play is 11-9, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.
The Golden Gophers' record in Big Ten games is 2-17. Minnesota is 7-21 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Don Carey averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Jahmir Young is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Maryland.
Jamison Battle is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.8 points. Dawson Garcia is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.
Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
