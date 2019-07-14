Mason: Crash course on Andrew Cashner

BOSTON — The dead No. 5 spot in the Red Sox rotation had some life jolted into it over the weekend as Dave Dombrowski swung a deal for Andrew Cashner, a veteran right-handed starter.
Boston didn't have to give up much: only two low-level prospects, while Baltimore ate some of Cashner's salary, too.
Want to wow friends with your impressive knowledge of the newest Red Sox pitcher when he makes his debut against the Blue Jays Tuesday night? You've come to the right place.
Here's a crash course on Cashner:
Andrew 101
It's safe to call the 32-year-old Texan a journeyman, as Boston will be Cashner's sixth home clubhouse in his 10-year career.
In the midst of his best season since 2014, Cashner sits at 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA and 1.194 WHIP, all better than his average marks. His win total is even more impressive given how terrible the Orioles are. At the time of the trade, they'd only won 28 games as a team.
"Good fastball, good changeup, the breaking ball is playing," Alex Cora said. "He’s going six innings against some tough competition. We won’t change too much. He’s been around the league for a while. Talking to him earlier, he’s anxious to get here. I think this is a guy who can help us in the rotation, going deep into the games, and this is what we’ve been looking for a while: someone who can settle the rotation."
History of 'Cash'
Selected by three different organizations, Cashner finally signed with the Cubs after being taken No. 19 overall in the 2008 MLB Draft.
He made his debut in 2010 as a reliever and threw gas; his fastball touching triple digits. Eventually he was moved to the rotation, and a decade later his heater lives in the low-to-mid 90s.
In 2012, Cashner was traded to San Diego for (former Red Sox prospect) Anthony Rizzo, and pitched for the Padres until 2016, when he was dealt to the Marlins. As a free agent he signed with the Rangers in 2017, then inked his current two-year deal with the Orioles the next offseason.
"He's a guy that I’ve been watching (closely) since '17 in Texas," Cora said. "Saw him with the Rangers and he competes. He’s not afraid to attack the strike zone. He induces people to weak contact."
Current Events
Though Cashner has always been at the back of rotations, there's a real reason to believe his strong season isn't a fluke.
After an awful 2018, Cashner completely ditched the sinker, his bread-and-butter pitch for the last five years.
He weened off it early in the season, and has only thrown eight since the start of June, per Brooks baseball.
Here's Cashner's side-by-side pitch selection:
2018: 24% four-seamer, 36% sinker, 6% cutter, 13% curve, 7% slider, 13% changeup
2019: 46% four-seamer, 4% sinker, 1% cutter, 12% curve, 10% slider, 26% changeup
The new arsenal has been accompanied by new results, and Cora believes throwing the fastball more has given it extra life.
"We saw him here in the first series they came here, he hit 96, 97 (mph) something that we didn’t see before," Cora said. "That’s the way the game is going. You make adjustments, and then you take away certain pitches, and you ask them to use others a little bit more. That’s how you expand your career. We’ve seen it in a lot of guys. Cash, he did that this year, and he’s been throwing the ball well.”
Final Exam
No matter what, Cashner will be an upgrade as Boston's fifth starter.
Since Plan A with Nathan Eovaldi went completely awry, an array of Red Sox stand-ins have gone 2-7 with a 6.79 ERA. They logged just 51 innings in the 16 spot starts.
It's been a black hole in the rotation.
"Definitely gives us the improvement in that fifth spot, which we’ve scuffled for such a long time this year," Dombrowski said. "He’s a guy that’s taken the ball and given six, seven innings on a consistent basis so we like a lot of the things about him. We think he makes us better.”
Extra points
Cashner has a colorful life off the field, too. He's excellent at roping calves, once injured his thumb in a hunting accident, and his family owns a mortuary business.
