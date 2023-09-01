FILE - Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Getafe acquired the former Manchester United forward on loan on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, after the English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was finally closed by prosecutors.