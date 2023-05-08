BOSTON — State health officials are dropping a nearly three year old mask mandate for hospitals and other health care settings ahead of Thursday's end of the federal and state COVID-19 public health emergencies.
In a memo to hospital executives, the state Department of Public Health said it is terminating an emergency order requiring universal masking for all health care personnel on Thursday, coinciding with the official end of federal and state COVID-19-related public health declarations.
Dr. Elizabeth Daake Kelley, director of DPH's Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality, said despite the changes health care facilities should allow medical staff and patients to continue wearing masks, especially if they have COVID or flu-like symptoms.
"Healthcare providers should make facemasks available to any health care personnel who chooses to don a facemask while in the healthcare facility or patient care area," she wrote in the memo. "Additionally, healthcare providers should provide facemasks to any patients or visitors who indicate a preference to wear them."
The DPH's memo said health care providers should also update their infection prevention and control policies "to incorporate actions they will take during periods of higher levels of community respiratory virus transmission."
"This should include but is not limited to implementing masking for HCP, increasing ventilation within the facility, and offering respiratory vaccination clinics. This can include universal masking, which means having everyone wear a mask upon entry," the state agency said.
Gov. Maura Healey announced in March that the state was winding down its COVID-19 emergency with plans to rescind any remaining pandemic-related restrictions over the next several months, including a vaccine mandate for executive branch workers.
Several major hospitals, including Beth Israel Lahey, Mass General Brigham, say they won't require masking for most patients in their health care settings beginning next Friday.
Beth Israel said masks will no longer be required for vaccinated staff members but those who received a medical or religious exemption to vaccination must still wear them.
The move follows the Biden administration decision, which was approved by Congress last month, to let the federal emergency declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire on May 11, citing the continuing decline of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Last week, the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.
The state and federal public health emergencies provided many with COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines at no charge, as well as enhanced social safety net benefits to help people cope with the pandemic and minimize its impact.
But the emergency orders also made it easier for state leaders to shutdown schools and private businesses and impose public health restrictions that fueled complaints of government overreach, prompting many legal challenges.
State health officials have urged people to continue taking personal health precautions even as federal and state public emergencies wind down.
On average, seven people die every day in Massachusetts from COVID-19, according to state health data. There have been 22,602 confirmed deaths and nearly 2 million infections, the data shows.
There were 897 new COVID-19 infections reported in the state last week, and 41 deaths from the virus, according to the latest health data.
Nationally, 190 Americans died from COVID during the week ending April 12, with about 14,491 new cases reported, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
