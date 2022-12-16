BOSTON -- Massachusetts banned the sale of flavored and menthol cigarettes and vaping products several years ago, but those products are still getting into the state through the underground market.
A new report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranks Massachusetts as the ninth highest state for inbound illegal tobacco smuggling, with an estimated loss of more than $172 million in revenue in 2020. The report estimates more than 26% of the cigarettes consumed in the state are from the black market.
New Hampshire had the highest rate of outbound smuggling in the nation, or 52.4%, which the report's authors attributed to the Granite State's low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states like Massachusetts.
The report said the move by Massachusetts and other states to raise cigarette taxes and ban certain tobacco products have made cigarette smuggling both a national problem and a lucrative criminal enterprise.
"People respond to incentives," said Adam Hoffer, the group's director of excise tax policy. "As tax rates increase or products are banned from sale, consumers and producers search for ways around these penalties and restrictions."
He said consumers "tend to shop across borders where the tax rates are lower and dealers develop black and gray markets to sell illegally to consumers, paying little or no tax at all."
A law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2019 banned flavored tobacco products and imposed a new 75% excise tax on the wholesale price of e-cigarettes and vaping products.
The state has raised taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products in recent years, which increased cross-border smuggling activities, according to the tax foundation's report.
The report notes that sales of cigarettes in New Hampshire increased by 22% in the year following Massachusetts' 2020 menthol ban. Sales in New Hampshire and Rhode Island are 10% higher in 2021 than in 2019 because of cross-border Massachusetts shoppers and smugglers, according to the report.
"Legal markets suffer as untaxed and unregulated products have significant competitive advantages over high-priced legal products," Hoffer said. "In addition to the dangers illicit markets create for consumers, illegal markets harm the large number of small business owners operating vape shops, convenience stores, and gas stations around the country."
Last year, law enforcement officials reported seizing a sizable amount of banned and untaxed vaping products linked to cross-border smuggling
More than 213,000 “electronic nicotine delivery systems” were seized by state police and members of the task force in the previous fiscal year, according to a report by the Multi-Agency Illegal Tobacco Task Force.
The seizures of vaping products dwarfed those of untaxed cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco products by law enforcement agencies.
Massachusetts’ cigarette taxes — second highest in the country behind New York’s — already drive many smokers to New Hampshire. The Granite State charges $1.78 in taxes per pack, compared with the Bay State’s $3.51. That price doesn’t include the 6.25% sales tax in Massachusetts.
Still, the number of people smoking cigarettes in Massachusetts has been steadily declining for a number of years, and along with it the state’s share of tax revenue.
The state collected more than $370 million in cigarette taxes alone in its last budget year, a 23% decline over the previous fiscal year, according to the Department of Revenue.
An additional $41 million was collected from excise taxes on cigars, pipe tobacco, chew and other smokeless tobacco products. The state also collected more than $13 million in taxes on vaping products, which it refers to as “electronic nicotine delivery systems.”
Overall, the state’s cigarette tax collections have declined from a high of nearly $630 million in fiscal 2014, as more smokers kick the habit.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
