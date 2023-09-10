Whittier Tech turned the ball over with a fumble on its first possession of the season then spent the rest of the Saturday afternoon battle with Roxbury Prep in sheer dominant mode, routing the visitors, 38-6.
The Wildcats dominated play from the opening whistle to the running clock throughout the entire half and came away with a convincing 36-8 non-league victory.
Pouncing on a botched punt attempt at the Roxbury Prep 1, quarterback Georgio Gioldasis then ran in the next play for this first TD of the season. Nick Almanzar, who had a monster two-way game, ran in the conversion, and the blowout was on.
Anderson Pineda followed with a 7-yard TD run and then Almanzar scored on runs of 51 and 7 yards before Pineda added his second from 15 yards out.
Whittier ended the game with 211 total yards of offense with 193 coming on the ground. Almanzar had 101 rushing yards just in the first half. Pineda finished with 61. The team's veteran offensive line consisting of mostly Ethan Masys, Will King, Cody Annaloro and Dan McGrath as well as tight ends Tom Knight and David Beltre all helped the team totally dominate in the trenches.
"Our offensive line is big – they are all big and physical and they all love to hit," said Bradley. "We have some great older kids in there and today we were able to mix in about eight or nine kids total, including getting some younger kids some reps, to that was all great to see. That group is jelling and they take some much pride in what they do."
Defensively, Whittier had three interceptions with Almanzar and then two from Billy Galvin.
Reggies fall at Wakefield
Defending Division 3 Super Bowl champ Wakefield pounced on a couple key Greater Lawrence Tech turnovers early and took out the Reggies, 17-7.
Sophomore Gustavo Varela led the Greater Lawrence offense with 169 yards on 20 carries. He prevented the shutout with a 91-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Reggies, who are slated for the quick turnaround to host Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday night.
Rangers tumble at L-S
Two trips down Route 128 were not kind to Methuen, which started its game Friday night and saw the final three-plus quarters played at Lincoln-Sudbury on Saturday morning.
The result was a tough, 24-14, loss in a matchup of a pair of the state’s top 15 teams.
“This was hard to prepare for, coming back this morning, we had to make a long bus ride again, but we were fine with all that,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “Unfortunately, our execution was really poor today. You are not going to win games playing like that, and we did not make the plays we usually do today.”
Lincoln-Sudbury began the game with a 17-0 lead. After a 23-yard kickoff return from Josh Kwakye, Drew Eason found his little brother, Shane, wide-open for a 65-yard touchdown, bringing the Rangers right back in with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Drew, after a summer illness, was seeing his first real time in pads.
A Warriors touchdown with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter seemingly ended it, but Kwakye sparked his team one last time with a 91-yard kickoff return, before Shane Eason ran it in from five yards out for his second touchdown of the game.
Offensively, the Rangers were held to under 200 yards of offense.
Shane Eason was held to 21 yards on six carries, while Drew clicked on 9 of 16 passes for 149 yards.
Abreu, Lancers dominate Lynn English
Lawrence High got its football season off to a solid start with a 27-0 win over Lynn English at Manning Field.
David Manon had a pair of touchdowns, while Euryn Reyes and Frendy Soler added scores as well for the Lancers.
Jayden Abreu was dynamite in his return from an injury-plagued junior campaign. He threw three TD passes for the Lancers, who next host Wachusett Regional on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.