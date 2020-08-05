Mass. officials decry month shorter census count      

BOSTON — Census takers fanned out across neighborhoods in Massachusetts beginning last week as part of the nation’s once-in-a-decade population count, but state officials say a decision by the federal government to cut short the process could leave people uncounted.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday that it will end its counting on Sept. 30, a month earlier than planned, cutting short door-knocking efforts and the collection of responses online, over the phone and by mail.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, whose office oversees the state’s count, blasted the move as political and said speeding up the deadline will lead to an inaccurate count.
“Ending the door-to-door count early will mean that many people will not be counted, and it is obviously just another attempt by the Trump administration to sabotage the census,” Galvin, a Democrat, said in a statement.
The bureau said the shorter timeline will involve hiring new workers to “improve the speed of our count without sacrificing completeness.”
“Under this plan, the Census Bureau intends to meet a similar level of household responses as collected in prior censuses, including outreach to hard-to-count communities,” Steven Dillingham, the bureau’s director, said in a statement.
To date an estimated 93 million households in the United States — roughly 63% of those to be counted — have responded to the 2020 Census, the bureau said.
Census takers began going door-to-door last week in western and central Massachusetts to track down those who didn’t respond to written or online questionnaires. Later this week, they’ll begin knocking on doors in the eastern part of the state, including in the North of Boston region.
As of Tuesday, Massachusetts has a 65% response rate to the 2020 Census, which is slightly above the national level, according to an online tracker developed by City University of New York’s Center for Urban Research.
Eva Millona, chairwoman the state’s Complete Count Committee, said Massachusetts has a number of hard-to-count communities, including Salem and Lawrence, that could lose out if the count isn’t completed.
“We need more time to count everybody,” she said. “The census is about integrity, resources and power, so we can’t afford to undercount the population.”
The census determines how billions of dollars in federal money are distributed, as well as how many seats in Congress each state gets. Counting initially was supposed to be wrapped up by July, but the Census Bureau extended its timetable through October due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
Wrangling over the census timeline is the latest dust-up over the population count, which is required every 10 years under the U.S. Constitution.
President Donald Trump signed a memo two weeks ago seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from tallies he is legally required to deliver to Congress once the count is finished. A White House memo argues that allowing states to count illegal immigrants creates “perverse” incentives for those states to break federal laws.
The move was met with legal challenges from civil rights groups and states, including one filed by Attorney General Maura Healey and others, who argue that the census is meant to count everyone in the United States, no matter their immigration status.
Trump also tried to add a citizenship question to the census forms, which was overturned by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com