DANVERS — Susan Malkin said she felt an immense sense of relief as she stood in the ballroom at the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers. Her 90-year-old mother Velma Matloff, from Saugus, sat next to a folding table with her right arm exposed.
“So far, so good,” Matloff said immediately after a health care worker, dressed in a blue medical gown, administered the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She said she felt happy — the shot didn't hurt at all.
Malkin of Danvers said she looked forward to Matloff soon being able to meet her great grandchildren.
“It is wonderful. It's a big relief,” said Malkin. “She lives with my other sister, and it will feel good for her because maybe she'll be comfortable going to the grocery store again. I’ve been so worried about her, but she's been staying put, and she's been OK.”
Matloff was among the first to receive the vaccine at the DoubleTree, the first mass vaccination site north of Boston. The site, run by a Los Angeles-based start-up called Curative, opened on Wednesday and has the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day, seven days a week, according to Dr. Sly Douglas, the Northeast regional leader for Curative.
Douglas said the site was expected to vaccinate between 400 and 500 people on the first day and gradually ramp up.
According to the hotel’s general manager Kevin Barr, Curative leased out the ballroom for the next 90 days, but the vaccination site could remain at the hotel for a longer period of time.
“As long as the hotel allows us to stay here and as long as we don't outstay our welcome, we’ll be here,” Douglas said.
Barr said the hotel is well-positioned to host the vaccination site because of its 10,000-square-foot ballroom that is easily separated from the rest of the hotel.
“I’m probably biased, but we are probably the perfect site for them to do what they need to do,” Barr said, adding that a state official was the first one to identify the Danvers hotel as a potential super site location.
“It all happened relatively quickly,” Barr said, explaining that the planning has only been going on for a few weeks. “We were absolutely excited to even be considered. Our industry, the travel industry, was one of the first to be impacted by COVID, so I couldn't think of another way for us to be part of this process. Everybody involved has been so proud and pleased to be part of this.”
According to those vaccinated Wednesday afternoon, the site seemed organized.
“This is a lot better than I expected,” Malkin said while her mother got vaccinated. “You see all the horror stories about waiting outside, but we’re actually almost a half an hour early and they are taking her now. Whatever they are doing here, they are doing it right.”
Husband and wife Barbara and Jack LoCicero, 78 and 77 from Georgetown, said they were vaccinated only minutes after arriving at the hotel.
“It was very well organized,” Barbara LoCicero said. “We are happy, very happy.”
Eligible locals looking to book a vaccination appointment can do so online at Curative’s website.
Cole Hickman, of Andover, said his wife, Jennifer, helped him make his appointment.
“It would be really hard for someone who doesn't know how to use a computer,” he said.
Jennifer Hickman said it took a little time for her to figure out where to go in order to set up the appointment.
“I know some elderly folks who struggled a little bit more because they weren’t so computer savvy,” she said. “But I didn't find it too difficult.”
Peabody resident Carole Toltz, 89, of Peabody, said she wouldn’t have been able to figure out how to make an appointment if her daughter Susan Callum, also from Peabody, hadn’t helped her.
“I had to do it for her, but it was pretty easy,” Callum said. “But my aunt and uncle had a difficult time. I think it is easy with the right knowledge or computer skills, if you know what to look for.”
Isaac Turner, the chief information officer and co-founder of Curative, said the company is acutely aware of the fact that some people have difficulty figuring out how to set up an appointment online, and the company is making plans to address the issue.
“It is something we care very deeply about, how we provide our services,” he said, from his home in Los Angeles.
Douglas suggested locals reach out directly to local Boards of Health and Councils on Aging in order to attempt to schedule an appointment over the phone.
Despite any confusion from attempting to set up appointments online, those who received their first shot on Wednesday said they were just happy to be there.
“It feels great. I feel very pleased,” Cole Hickman said, adding that he looks forward to going to craft shows with his wife, who owns a candle company, again.
Revere resident Angelo Vellia, 81, said he looks forward to one day being able to see his friends again.
“I am better safe than sorry,” he said. “I just retired, and I've been in prison. I don't go no place.”
Manchester resident Marianne Hutchins, 78, said she was happy to have received the shot.
“I look forward to being able to travel and see my grandkids in Ohio, to go to other places and mix with people again, to play golf,” she said.
Barbara and Jack LoCicero said they had been waiting eagerly to get the shot for months, and they also look forward to visiting their grandchildren.
“And going to Aruba!” Jack LoCicero added enthusiastically.
According to Douglas, the Danvers DoubleTree is one of two vaccination sites operated by Curative in Massachusetts. The other site is located at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
Company officials said Curative is planning to open two more sites in the state in the next month.
“The biggest limitation is uncertainty around doses,” Douglas said. “We don’t always know how many doses we will be getting, but luckily we are very good at scaling up and scaling down very quickly.”
Both Turner and Douglas said they love helping organize mass vaccination clinics.
"I always wrote about wanting to serve the under-served and improving the quality of life for people," Douglas said while standing in the ballroom and motioned towards all the folding tables where locals were getting vaccinated. "Here I am serving the under-served and improving the quality of life for people. So I am living my purpose in a way I have never seen. This is easily the pinnacle of my career."