For the observant Catholic, attending Mass on Sunday and other holy days of obligation is not just a friendly suggestion.
It is a requirement of the faith. Because of the gravity of the coronavirus crisis, however, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, archbishop of Boston, has suspended all Masses until further notice.
He has also issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass during this time to the Catholics of the Archdiocese of Boston. The archdiocese encompasses eastern Massachusetts, including Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk and Norfolk counties.
"This decision to temporarily suspend the daily and Sunday Mass is motivated by an abundance of caution and concern for those most vulnerable and the need to do our part to help limit and mitigate the spread of the illness," O'Malley said in a statement to the public.