UMKC Kangaroos (10-9, 5-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 4-5 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Trenton Massner scored 20 points in Western Illinois' 81-52 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks are 7-3 in home games. Western Illinois is third in the Summit scoring 79.9 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Kangaroos are 5-4 in conference games. UMKC is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Leathernecks. Will Carius is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 30.3% over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Evan Gilyard is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 14.9 points. Arkel Lamar is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

