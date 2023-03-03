ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 30 points and Bradley beat Northern Iowa 72-66 on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for its 10th straight victory.
Mast also contributed nine rebounds for the Braves (24-8). Ja'Shon Henry scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Malevy Leons was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.
Bowen Born finished with 34 points and three steals for the Panthers (14-18). Michael Duax added nine points for Northern Iowa.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
