North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.