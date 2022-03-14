Dallas Stars (32-22-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (37-17-5, third in the Atlantic)
Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Dallas. He ranks fifth in the league with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists.
The Maple Leafs are 20-7-2 on their home ice. Toronto ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Matthews with 45.
The Stars have gone 12-14-2 away from home. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.
The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and registering 32 assists. Mitch Marner has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Joe Pavelski has 60 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has nine goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .865 save percentage.
Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Jack Campbell: out (rib).
Stars: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.