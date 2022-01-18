Toronto Raptors (21-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-19, fifth in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Toronto.
The Mavericks are 13-8 on their home court. Dallas averages 105.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.
The Raptors are 9-9 on the road. Toronto ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.9 fast break points per game. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 3.3.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 103-95 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 16 points and 5.7 assists for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Fred VanVleet is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.5 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 106.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.5 points per game.
Raptors: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Reggie Bullock: out (knee).
Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.