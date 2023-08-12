SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — On an idyllic night, against the consummate backdrop for the occasion, Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki took his rightful place among basketball royalty.
His place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has been long secured, but that didn’t make Saturday night’s ceremony and Nowitzki’s official induction any less poignant for Nowitzki, his family and friends in the Symphony Hall or Mavericks fans back in North Texas.
Nowitzki after all is much more than the greatest Dallas Maverick. He’s one of the most beloved athletes in Dallas-Fort Worth history, a transcendent figure within his sport and in his adopted community.
Wurzburg native Nowitzki is the first German and seventh Mavericks player voted into the Naismith Hall, but the only Maverick who spent his entire career — an NBA-record 21 seasons — in Dallas. The high point of course was the 2011 NBA championship, the only one in the franchise’s 43-year history.
“We kind of organically grew together,” Nowitzki said. “I was giving to the community and getting support back. It feels amazing that I was able to be there for my entire career and I’m very proud to say that I always represented the Dallas Mavericks.”
Saturday’s star-studded Class of 2023 induction ceremony that featured Nowitzki, Miami’s Dwyane Wade, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and guard Tony Parker and ex-Laker Pau Gasol, occurred less than a mile from Naismith Hall and two miles from Springfield College, where James A. Naismith invented “Basket Ball” in 1891.
Certainly when Naismith nailed two peach baskets on opposite walls in that YMCA gym on that December day 131 years ago he didn’t fathom something called the NBA or a 7-foot guy from Germany becoming its sixth-leading scorer, with 31,560 points.
“You’re talking about a legendary person on and off the floor,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who at age 38 teamed with 32-year-old Nowitzki to help lead the 2010-11 team to that elusive championship. “We’re here to celebrate his basketball but more or less, celebrate the person. He’s one of a kind. He’s a Unicorn. I’m just so happy to be here.”
In a way, Nowitzki’s induction also was a celebration of that championship team. That’s partly because Nowitzki wanted it to be so. Besides Nowitzki, eight members of that squad came to take part in induction weekend.
“Anybody who has had a chance to be around Dirk understands what a special guy he is,” said guard Roddy Beaubois, who played with Nowitzki from 2007 to 2011. When he mentioned that he wanted to get the 2011 team back together, I did everything I could to come and be part of this moment.”
Said the coach of that team, Rick Carlisle, his eyes welling: “This was gonna happen. Dirk was always going to be here, but I don’t think any of us that have been around him a lot aren’t emotional about this. It’s really a great moment.”
‘All-Maverick’
The weekend festivities began an hour south of here, at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in northern Connecticut.
Late Friday night, after watching Nowitzki and the rest of the Class of ‘23 receive their Hall of Fame rings and jackets, about 150 of Nowitzki’s family, friends and longtime Mavericks employees gathered in the Casino’s TAO Asian Lounge.
The party lasted until 2 a.m. and Nowitzki, of course, proudly wore his orange Hall of Fame jacket the entire time.
Last Saturday morning the Nowitzki party moved to Springfield, with Nowitzki, wife Jessica and their three children arriving to their hotel at 11:52. The party was just getting started.
Among the guests was former Mavericks assistant general manager Keith Grant, who retired in 2022, having been with the organization since its 1980 inception.
“He’s the seventh player with Mavericks ties to go in, but he’s all-Maverick,” Grant said of Nowitzki. There’s no debate who he played for going into the Hall of Fame. It’s not like baseball where you have to wonder ‘What hat are you gonna wear?’ He’s wearing a Maverick uniform.”
Mavericks governor Mark Cuban was unable to join the festivities until Saturday, but late in the afternoon he already was emotional about what the night would bring.
“I’m so excited for Dirk,” he said. “No one worked harder and is more deserving of this honor.”
As for the ceremony and Nowitzki’s speech, it was a night that reminded of the old TV show, This is Your Life.
The journey
Many of the Hall of Fame’s 400-plus inductees, dating to the inaugural class of 1959, overcame hardscrabble circumstance and steep odds to earn their place in Springfield.
Nowitzki’s route was much different but plenty formidable. Drafted No. 9 overall in 1998, five days after his 20th birthday, Nowitzki wasn’t even sure he wanted to make the immediate jump from his club team in Wurzburg to the NBA.
Nowitzki arrived in Dallas with Nick Carter-of-Backstreet Boys haircut and bunked for a few days in then-coach Don Nelson’s home. Nowitzki packed a pillow and towel because he wasn’t certain Don and his wife Joy would have extras.
During his first year in the NBA he rented a Plymouth and slept catty-corner on a twin bed in his West Village apartment. There were language and cultural barriers to overcome.
“It was so tough at times that I didn’t really want to say anything,” he said.
Nowitzki recounted a rookie season practice that he sat out due to injury. Veteran center John “Hot Rod” Williams sat next to Nowitzki and for 90 minutes tried to helpfully explain the intricacies of ... well, Dirk still isn’t sure.
“I didn’t understand a word he said because of his Louisiana accent,” he said.
That he ultimately became a 14-time All-Star and beloved North Texan and all the while transformed the league as its first true stretch-power forward, is just part of a remarkable journey.
A journey that received its exclamation point Saturday night. Nowitzki called it the ultimate way to cap the first 45 years of his life. His basketball life.
“Honestly, there’s just nothing else coming for my basketball career,” he said. “This was 21 years and then the last three years there’s been some beautiful awards and the street-naming and jersey retirements.
“But the Hall of Fame is the top. The top of the top. The top of the mountain. And so to me this kind of caps this first phase of my life. It’s been it’s been a heck of a ride and it was so much fun playing hoops and chasing my dreams and doing the sport that I love.
“There’s plenty of life left. I think all of that is remaining to be seen, but I see this as the end of the first phase of my life and I couldn’t be happier.”
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
