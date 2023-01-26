Luka Doncic is an All-Star starter, once again.
The Mavericks’ 23-year-old superstar will join Steph Curry as the two Western Conference backcourt representatives to open the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, the NBA announced Thursday night on TNT.
He joins Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and forwards Zion Williamson of the Pelicans and LeBron James of the Lakers in the Western Conference starting lineup.
No doubts about Doncic’s status in Year 5.
He started his first two All-Star appearances, in 2020 and 2021, but last season played in the showcase as a reserve guard after an admittedly out-of-shape and injury-hampered first half relegated him behind Golden State’s Steph Curry and Memphis’ Ja Morant and no better than third in any All-Star voting category.
Can’t miss his dominance and stature among the Western Conference’s best this season.
Entering Thursday’s national TV game against the Phoenix Suns, Doncic leads the league in scoring (33.8 points per game). Through 44 outings, he has averaged 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 49.8% from the floor and 35.2% from three.
While averaging a career-high 37.5 minutes — more than two per game more than last season — Doncic has missed only four games, all for rest on the second night of back-to-backs.
Though the Mavericks have endured a losing skid through January, Doncic’s individual brilliance has shattered records and propelled him to the forefront of MVP debates this season.
How to pick the most worthy All-Star highlight this season?
He tallied as many 50-point games in the span of eight days in late December as Dirk Nowitzki did in his entire 21-year Mavericks career.
He powered the Mavericks’ thrilling, improbable comeback victory over the Knicks in late December with an intentionally missed free-throw putback as part of the first 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in NBA history.
He executed another intentional free-throw miss to grab a victory-sealing offensive rebound to doom Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s goals a couple days later.
He’s developed more pride into his defensive execution, often overlooking his gaudy offensive statistics to highlight his steals and blocks after a big game.
But don’t expect him to stuff the All-Star stat sheet in Utah’s Vivint Arena after the team captains select their squads in a live, pre-game draft in the NBA’s new set-up a half-hour before tipoff.
Doncic scored eight points apiece during his first three All-Star Games, each time a member of Team LeBron. He often didn’t cross half-court on defense and appeared more content to eat popcorn on the bench or joke around Nuggets MVP and good friend Nikola Jokic.
No matter whether Doncic increases his intensity or joins his first All-Star closing lineup this year.
He’ll be on the floor to start.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
