On a day that’s become synonymous with annual NBA superstar showcases, the Dallas Mavericks’ ragtag, half-replacement roster almost crashed the Christmas party.
Dallas lost 120-116 in Utah on Saturday night in the nightcap of the NBA’s marathon of a Christmas schedule.
Six players, including All-Star Luka Doncic, still on the COVID-19 list?
Their G League-level replacements playing valuable rotation minutes?
Top defender Dorian Finney-Smith back at the hotel with a non-COVID-19 illness while up against the league’s most efficient offense?
The setbacks almost proved no matter.
But like their late upset threat Thursday night against Milwaukee, the shorthanded, piecemeal Mavericks fell a couple possessions short to a Jazz team that owns the third-best record and has, so far, remained unaffected by the league’s coronavirus spike that’s ravaged Dallas’ depth.
“It’s all hands on deck, and we’re all trying to do the right thing,” coach Jason Kidd said. “The bottom line is to win, and you can see that in the game. We just can’t get to the finish line right now. We’ve just got to, again, stay positive and keep working because I think it’s going to turn here.”
The Mavericks received a few bits of positive news before the game.
Reserve guard Josh Green joined the team in Utah after becoming the first in the Mavericks’ seven-player and multi-assistant COVID-19 outbreak to clear isolation.
And Kristaps Porzingis returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with right toe soreness.
The Mavericks needed his boost.
Porzingis finished with 27 points (8 of 18 shooting), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes.
His production included a 12-point third quarter when he shot 4 of 7 from the field and added two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes as the Mavericks led for the majority of the period.
“I still felt it today,” Porzingis said of the toe injury that also affected his right foot and hip mobility. “But I felt the warmer I got, I was able to push through it. If it’s nothing major, then I have to push through it.”
The 26-year-old capitalized on some mismatches on offensive possessions in the post, and played in tandem with point guard Jalen Brunson, who caused the Jazz fits, too.
Brunson tallied 27 points (10 of 25 shooting), two rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Neither Porzingis and Brunson as lineup mainstays nor Frank Ntilikina (17 points) and 10-day contractee Brandon Knight (10 points), however, could answer the Jazz’s fourth-quarter burst.
Utah tallied runs of 7-0 and 17-4 in the final period and led by nine points (118-109) with 1:23 remaining.
With the same pop that helped them open a 16-point lead in the first nine minutes and take command during stretches despite playing with up to four replacement players at once, the Mavericks responded with a 3-pointer by Knight and a Porzingis jumper with less than a minute remaining.
Dallas then missed four consecutive field goal attempts before Ntilikina finished with one last unusual sequence, when officials appeared to miss a foul call when he air-balled a 3-point attempt but caught his own miss to hit a jumper.
This Christmas matchup lacked the pregame allure of the Mavericks’ primetime clash with the Lakers in 2020.
Luka vs. LeBron carried more cachet than Dallas than its six replacement players facing the Jazz’s All-Star trio and years-long roster continuity.
But in 2020, the Mavericks’ fizzled in a 23-points loss. As Dec. 25 turned to Dec. 26 this year, the Mavericks — in this pandemic-altered iteration — offered plenty more late drama.
Almost enough for victory, again.
