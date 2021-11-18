No Luka Doncic? Six-game losing streak against Phoenix? NBA-best nine-game Suns winning streak entering Wednesday night?
It all added up to a formidable challenge for the Mavericks, and for most of the night they forcefully responded, but the Suns broke a 96-96 tie and pulled out a 105-98 victory in Footprint Center.
After more than compensating for Doncic’s absence for the first three-plus quarters, the Mavericks certainly missed his clutch abilities during the final minutes. Devin Booker (24 points) hit a dagger 3-pointer with 50 seconds left, giving Phoenix a 103-96 lead.
The Mavericks got 22 points from Tim Hardaway Jr., 21 from Kristaps Porzingis, 18 from Jalen Brunson – and big off-the-bench contributions from Frank Ntilikina (13 points) and Trey Burke (10 points).
Dallas led for most of the second half, but when Booker made a 6-footer with 5:32 left in the game, it gave Phoenix its first lead (87-86) since the opening seconds of the third quarter. The Mavericks couldn’t stop the Suns’ 37-point fourth-quarter barrage.
Wednesday's game against the white-hot Suns (11-3) marked the 31st time Doncic’s four NBA seasons that he wasn’t in uniform. During the Doncic Era the Mavericks are 113-99 with him and now 14-17 without him.
This was, however, the first time Jason Kidd has coached the Mavericks without Doncic. The only update Kidd offered about Doncic’s sprained left knee and ankle was “LD’s getting treatment and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”
Those words gave the impression that Doncic’s timetable is day-to-day, and perhaps could play as soon as Friday’s Suns-Mavs rematch in Footprint Center.
The Mavericks certainly won’t rush him back. Nor does Hall of Fame point guard Kidd seem at all anxious about what the absence of All-Star point guard Doncic means for the player replacing him: Brunson.
“We want Jalen to stay in character,” Kidd said. “Be himself. Play the game that he’s been playing all season.”
While ESPN understandably billed Wednesday’s game as “Porzingis vs. Booker,” alluding to Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis and Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, the point guard matchup promised to be one of intrigue, at least for Mavericks fans.
Brunson vs. Chris Paul. Brunson, 25 years old and a two-time national champion at Villanova, vs. 36-year-old, 11-time NBA All-Star Paul.
Granted, Paul was guarded most of the game by Dorian-Finney-Smith, but on this night Brunson was the superior point guard.
Early in the fourth quarter, Paul, obviously frustrated by his 0-for-9 shooting at the time, batted the ball in frustration. The ball hit Brunson in the face and Paul was whistled for a technical foul.
That exchange, however, seemed to get Paul untracked. Two nights after scoring 19 fourth-quarter points in a comeback win over Minnesota, Paul made two key baskets during the Suns’ late comeback.
Not the easiest of circumstances for Brunson to step into, not just the matchup with Paul but the fact that reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix came in with nine straight wins this season, but a six-game winning streak against Dallas.
But as Kidd pointed out, Brunson has a long and recent history of rising to the challenge. Not just in college, but as a Maverick. When Porzingis missed five games this season due to lower-back tightness, Brunson in two of those games stepped in as a starter.
In those games, against Miami and San Antonio, Brunson averaged 28 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a sizzling 63.3% shooting from the field. Including those games, Brunson’s overall averages in seven November games are 18.9 points (57.5% shooting), 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
“We’re not asking him to do anything more than be a basketball player, be the best basketball player he can be,” Kidd said.
“You talk about JB’s career, he’s won championships in college,” Kidd said. “He understands what it means to work hard. He understands what it means to be a team guy. Again, he’s playing at a high level for us, not just scoring the ball but being able to run a team. He’s run that second unit at a very, very high level.”
Before Wednesday’s game, Suns coach Monty Williams said he and his staff had carefully watched Mavericks game tape with and without Doncic on the floor.
After all, the Suns are hosting Dallas twice in three days. With Doncic on a day-to-day watch, the Suns have to prepare for all possibilities.
“When we looked at the lineups when Luka wasn’t on the floor, we saw a level of efficiency that merits attention,” Williams said. “And we talked to our guys about that this morning. And we’re prepared for either lineup. But when he’s not out there, the ball is spread around a bit more.”
Williams described Brunson as “a guy that can facilitate in a different way. . . And then they have shooters all over the place. So Luka has the ball a ton when he plays, but this group we may see more ball movement, body movement.”
In Brunson’s two previous starts this season, he of course shared the backcourt with ball-dominant Doncic.
Brunson does, though, have experience in starting games without Doncic on the court. In the six games Doncic missed last season, Brunson averaged 19.2 points, 4.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 52.3% shooting. Dallas went 2-4 in those games.
For however long Doncic is out, it will be a challenge but also an opportunity for Brunson, especially given that his contract is set to expire after this season, making him a free-agent.
“This isn’t going to be where we’re going to change the offense,” Kidd said. “The offense is going to stay the same. The last names maybe have changed, just in one position.
“We want to look at trying to get the ball KP in different spots on the floor. We want to play up-tempo, we want to attack early as we’ve always said every night. And we want to make every open shot.”
