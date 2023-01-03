HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced he is reorganizing his City Hall staff and has hired former City Councilor William Macek to assist.
Macek, who served on the Haverhill City Council for 26 years until retiring in 2021, will serve as deputy chief of staff and assist in matters before City Council while the mayor searches for a full-time replacement for Chris Sicuranza, who resigned last month as the mayor’s chief of staff to care for a sick family member.
A former Gloucester administrative officer, Sicuranza joined the Mayor’s Office in July 2022.
“It has been an honor to serve Mayor Fiorentini and I remain grateful for the experience and leadership from our entire team,” Sicuranza said in an email to city employees. “We are lucky to have true leaders in this community.”
Macek did not seek re-election to the Haverhill City Council in 2021 after serving 13 two-year terms on the legislative body. He started his new job Tuesday, Jan. 3, and will work part-time in the mayor’s office and will attend Tuesday night City Council meetings.
"I want to try to create a bridge between the mayor's office and City Council to try to get more accomplished for the city," Macek said. "We need to find ways to meet in the middle and bring people together and I think that my experience on the City Council will help in that effort."
As part of the reorganization, Communications Director Shawn Regan will also assume the duties of Constituent Services director and take a larger role in the day-to-day operations of the mayor’s office, which also includes Executive Assistant Lisa Ferry and two full-time 311 Constituent Services phone center attendants.
Karen Buckley, who works in the city’s Information Technology Department as an IT consultant, is also joining the Mayor’s Office and will oversee and monitor the Mayor’s 311 Constituent Services phone center.
Fiorentini said that the reorganization will allow for better service to constituents.
“This reorganization plan will allow us to deliver better service to our constituents,” he said. “This will allow us to be able to better track constituent requests to make certain they are being timely met. I have great confidence in the team we have assembled.”
