HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its next annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum Jan. 14 from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. at Michael's Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. The event includes a full hot breakfast buffet served at 7:15 a.m.
Cost is $30 for members and $50 for future members.
Networking breakfast planned
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Ellie’s Farmhouse, 436 Broadway, in the plaza behind the Texas Roadhouse. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
The cost includes breakfast and coffee, and business card drawings for door prizes. Pre-register and bring a potential new member for free and when they join you will receive a $50 restaurant gift card.
Register for either event by calling 978-686-0900 or visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”