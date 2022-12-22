Yale Bulldogs (9-3) at Monmouth Hawks (1-11)
West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -13.5; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Monmouth Hawks after Bez Mbeng scored 20 points in Yale's 77-64 victory against the Fairfield Stags.
The Hawks have gone 0-3 in home games. Monmouth allows 82.9 points and has been outscored by 21.9 points per game.
The Bulldogs are 3-3 in road games. Yale is the Ivy League leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Mbeng averaging 4.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
Matt Knowling is averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.
Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
