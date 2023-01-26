HAVERHILL — Haverhill Line commuter trains will be out of service between Haverhill and Reading stations from Feb. 4 to 12 and from March 4 to 12. Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said buses will replace weekday and weekend train service during these outages.
The MBTA announced it is installing new signal system upgrades called Automatic Train Control (ATC) as part of Positive Train Control (PTC), a federally mandated safety control system that monitors a train's location, direction and speed in real time and reduces speed when needed to help prevent collisions.
For questions, contact the PTC program at 617-721-7506 or .
School Committee community chat is Saturday
NORTH ANDOVER — School Committee Chairwoman Pamela Pietrowski and member Helen Pickard will hold a community chat in the Community Room at Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., Saturday, Jan. 28, at noon.
Property tax abatement applications due by Feb. 1
BOSTON — Secretary of State William F. Galvin is reminding property owners that the deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in most communities is Wednesday, Feb. 1, which is the deadline for third quarter property tax payments in more than 80% of the cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Applications, available at all municipal assessors' office, are due back in person or postmarked no later than Feb. 1.
If a homeowner believes that the description of their property is inaccurate and over-assessed, an abatement will be the only remedy to reduce their property tax bill.
An applicant whose request for an abatement is denied may appeal to the State Appellate Tax Board. Guidance available from Secretary Galvin’s Citizen Information Service includes tips for homeowners to ensure they do not lose their right to appeal by missing key deadlines.
Exemptions are also available in many communities for certain elderly homeowners, the blind, disabled veterans, minor children of a deceased parent, or minor children of police or firefighters killed in the line of duty.
For more information visit online at sec.state.ma.us. For assistance call the Citizen Information Service at 1-800-392-6090.
Winter Juried Show in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents the Winter Juried Show, on view in the Association's Sargent, Hartson, and Hills galleries. The exhibition features work in a diversity of disciplines including acrylic, oil, pastel, fine craft, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media, and photography.J
Juror Lynne Allen curated the exhibition to feature 130 works by 95 member artists.
A reception is Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m., with an awards presentation by Allen at 4 p.m. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Visit online at newburyportart.org.
Newburyport Art presents Member Spotlight
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents "Nature’s Views: From Maine to the Cape," a collection of work by Massachusetts artist Beth H. Macy, now through Jan. 31 in the Mural Gallery. Macy's subject matter is inspired by the coastal New England landscape specifically in the Newbury and Newburyport area.
The exhibition is on view concurrently with the NAA’s Winter Juried Show.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
