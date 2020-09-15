MBTA officials warn of fare hikes, service cuts  

BOSTON — With ridership still down due to the coronavirus outbreak, MBTA officials are warning of layoffs, service cuts and fare increases next year to cover a massive budget gap.
On Monday, the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board heard from the transit agency's budget writers who are trying to address a projected $308 million to $577 million deficit next fiscal year.
Mary Ann O'Hara, the T's chief financial officer, told the board that while fare revenues in July were higher than expected, the T still faces "significant" gaps.
"One month doesn't make a trend," she said. "There remains a lot of uncertainty in terms of fare revenues."
Ridership on the commuter rail, bus and subway systems has tanked since the COVID-19 outbreak, with government shutdowns forcing workers who usually commute to Boston to stay home. The number of people using commuter rail, for example, is hovering at about 9% of pre-pandemic levels.
O'Hara told the board that fare revenue, which accounted for about 24% of the MBTA's operating revenue in the previous fiscal year, now provides only about 8.2% of the T's revenue.
The MBTA has tapped into $720 million in federal pandemic relief funds to close a deficit in this fiscal year, but it's not clear that additional federal funding will be available for future budgets. Congress is debating a new relief package, but the talks are bogged down amid partisan bickering.
To close future deficits, the T plans to put aside about $400 million over the next two fiscal years by cutting costs, finding new revenue and reallocating federal funds.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak has cautioned that "everything is on the table" to reduce the deficit, including fare increases, service cuts and layoffs.
The agency has yet to announce any concrete plans, and T officials say any decisions on cost cutting are months away.
Last year, the T raised fares on the commuter rail and subway by about 6% to raise money for improvements to its aging system. The increases came over the objections of transit advocates, lawmakers and others who say the added costs hurt low-income riders and dampen ridership.
State law limits MBTA fare hikes to 7% over a two-year period.
While T officials expect ridership to rebound next year as more people return to work, they expect it will stay at about 80% of pre-pandemic levels through mid-2022.
Joseph Aiello, who chairs the fiscal control board, said he is worried that projections of increased ridership in the second half of next year assume the availability of a coronavirus vaccine, an economic rebound and other uncertain factors.
"If the economy is sluggish in returning, and the work-from-home element ends up being a sustained part of white-collar class work, the ability to achieve that second half growth in ridership is going to be challenging," he said. "That's going to put more pressure on having to cut on the expense side."
