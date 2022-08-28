Arizona Diamondbacks (58-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-64, third in the AL Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 182 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox after Jake McCarthy had four hits against the White Sox on Saturday.
Chicago has gone 30-33 in home games and 63-64 overall. The White Sox are 36-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Arizona has a 26-35 record on the road and a 58-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 43-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .456. Gavin Sheets is 14-for-28 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Christian Walker has 18 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Diamondbacks. McCarthy is 13-for-30 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .254 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 31 runs
Diamondbacks: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: day-to-day (knee), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)
Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
