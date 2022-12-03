Brown Bears (4-4) at Hartford Hawks (4-6)
West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the Brown Bears after Briggs McClain scored 23 points in Hartford's 74-66 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
The Hawks have gone 4-1 at home. Hartford leads the DI Independent averaging 69.1 points and is shooting 43.7%.
The Bears are 2-2 in road games. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 7.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: McClain is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 33.7% for Hartford.
Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for Brown.
