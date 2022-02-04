Boston University Terriers (15-9, 6-5 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-14, 7-4 Patriot)
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Evan Taylor and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks host Javante McCoy and the Boston University Terriers in Patriot action.
The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-5 at home. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor averaging 5.4.
The Terriers are 6-5 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.
The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 80-74 on Jan. 22. Sukhmail Mathon scored 23 points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.
McCoy is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.6 points. Mathon is averaging 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston University.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.