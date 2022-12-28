Mercer Bears (7-6) at Samford Bulldogs (6-7)
Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -2.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Samford Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points in Mercer's 82-79 win over the Troy Trojans.
The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. Samford has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.
The Bears are 1-4 in road games. Mercer is third in the SoCon shooting 38.9% from deep. Braden Sparks leads the Bears shooting 80% from 3-point range.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Samford.
Kamar Robertson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. McCreary is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mercer.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.
Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
